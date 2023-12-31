Will Robby Anderson Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robby Anderson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Anderson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Robby Anderson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Anderson has been targeted five times, with season stats of 126 yards on four receptions (31.5 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Anderson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Robby Anderson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Dolphins have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jaylen Waddle (DNP/ankle): 72 Rec; 1014 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Tyreek Hill (DNP/ankle): 106 Rec; 1641 Rec Yds; 12 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Israel Abanikanda
- Click Here for Zach Wilson
- Click Here for Cedric Tillman
- Click Here for Brandin Cooks
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Anderson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|126
|31
|1
|31.5
Anderson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1
|1
|68
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|2
|2
|39
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|19
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.