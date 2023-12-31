Robby Anderson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Anderson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Anderson has been targeted five times, with season stats of 126 yards on four receptions (31.5 per catch) and one TD.

Robby Anderson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Dolphins have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Jaylen Waddle (DNP/ankle): 72 Rec; 1014 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Tyreek Hill (DNP/ankle): 106 Rec; 1641 Rec Yds; 12 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Anderson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 126 31 1 31.5

Anderson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Broncos 1 1 68 1 Week 4 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 2 2 39 0 Week 16 Cowboys 1 1 19 0

