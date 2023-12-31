Will Tua Tagovailoa Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tua Tagovailoa was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Tagovailoa's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 17, Tagovailoa is averaging 280.9 passing yards per game (4,214 total). Other season stats include 26 TD passes, 10 interceptions and a 70.5% completion percentage (349-for-495), plus 32 carries for 53 yards.
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
Week 17 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Tagovailoa 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|349
|495
|70.5%
|4,214
|26
|10
|8.5
|32
|53
|0
Tagovailoa Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|28
|45
|466
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|21
|30
|249
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|23
|26
|309
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|25
|35
|282
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|22
|30
|308
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|21
|31
|262
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|23
|32
|216
|1
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|30
|45
|324
|3
|1
|6
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|21
|34
|193
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|28
|39
|325
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|21
|30
|243
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|18
|24
|280
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|23
|33
|240
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|21
|24
|224
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|24
|37
|293
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
