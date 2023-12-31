Tua Tagovailoa was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Tagovailoa's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 17, Tagovailoa is averaging 280.9 passing yards per game (4,214 total). Other season stats include 26 TD passes, 10 interceptions and a 70.5% completion percentage (349-for-495), plus 32 carries for 53 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

Week 17 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Tagovailoa 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 349 495 70.5% 4,214 26 10 8.5 32 53 0

Tagovailoa Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 28 45 466 3 1 5 5 0 Week 2 @Patriots 21 30 249 1 1 4 3 0 Week 3 Broncos 23 26 309 4 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bills 25 35 282 1 1 2 7 0 Week 5 Giants 22 30 308 2 2 2 6 0 Week 6 Panthers 21 31 262 3 0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Eagles 23 32 216 1 1 1 -3 0 Week 8 Patriots 30 45 324 3 1 6 8 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 21 34 193 1 0 2 7 0 Week 11 Raiders 28 39 325 2 1 2 6 0 Week 12 @Jets 21 30 243 1 2 2 1 0 Week 13 @Commanders 18 24 280 2 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Titans 23 33 240 0 0 3 15 0 Week 15 Jets 21 24 224 1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Cowboys 24 37 293 1 0 2 -2 0

