Tua Tagovailoa will be up against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 4,214 passing yards (280.9 per game). Tagovailoa has also posted a 70.5% completion rate while throwing for 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. On 32 carries, Tagovailoa has run for 53 yards, and averaging 3.5 rushing yards per game.

Tagovailoa vs. the Ravens

Tagovailoa vs the Ravens (since 2021): 2 GP / 313.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 313.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Baltimore has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Ravens have given up 11 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Baltimore has given up at least two passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Ravens have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 193.9 passing yards the Ravens yield per outing makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 15 this season (one per game).

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 245.5 (-115)

245.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

Tagovailoa has topped his passing yards prop total in eight games this year, or 53.3%.

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.9% of the time while running 45.1%.

With 495 attempts for 4,214 passing yards, Tagovailoa is second in NFL action with 8.5 yards per attempt.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in 14 of 15 games this season, with more than one TD pass seven times.

He has scored 26 of his team's 53 offensive touchdowns this season (49.1%).

Tagovailoa has attempted 62 passes in the red zone (41.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-105)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

So far this season, Tagovailoa has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).

Tagovailoa has no rushing touchdowns in 15 games this year.

He has nine red zone carries for 10.6% of the team share (his team runs on 57.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 12/24/2023 Week 16 24-for-37 / 293 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 21-for-24 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 23-for-33 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 18-for-24 / 280 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 21-for-30 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

