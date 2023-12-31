Will Tua Tagovailoa Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 17?
Should you wager on Tua Tagovailoa scoring a touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)
- Tagovailoa has rushed for 53 yards (3.5 per game) on 32 carries.
- Tagovailoa has not scored a rushing touchdown in 15 games.
Tua Tagovailoa Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|28
|45
|466
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|21
|30
|249
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|23
|26
|309
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|25
|35
|282
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|22
|30
|308
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|21
|31
|262
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|23
|32
|216
|1
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|30
|45
|324
|3
|1
|6
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|21
|34
|193
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|28
|39
|325
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|21
|30
|243
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|18
|24
|280
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|23
|33
|240
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|21
|24
|224
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|24
|37
|293
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
