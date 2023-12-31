When the Baltimore Ravens (12-3) and Miami Dolphins (11-4) match up on December 31 at M&T Bank Stadium, Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa will be under center for their respective sides. Which signal caller has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 15 Games Played 15 70.5% Completion % 66.3% 4,214 (280.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,357 (223.8) 26 Touchdowns 19 10 Interceptions 7 53 (3.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 786 (52.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Ravens Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Ravens have been led by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 16.3 points allowed per game. They also rank sixth in total yards allowed (297.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore is top-10 this year, ranking sixth in the NFL with 2,908 total passing yards allowed (193.9 allowed per game). It also ranks first in passing touchdowns allowed (15).

Against the run, the Ravens have been midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,551 (103.4 per game).

On defense, Baltimore ranks fifth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (35.9%) and third in red-zone efficiency allowed (38.6%).

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 233.5 yards

: Over/Under 233.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

