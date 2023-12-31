Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyreek Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Hill's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Hill has been targeted 146 times and has 106 catches for 1641 yards (15.5 per reception) and 12 TDs, plus five carries for 15 yards.
Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Dolphins have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jaylen Waddle (DNP/ankle): 72 Rec; 1014 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Robby Anderson (DNP/concussion): 4 Rec; 126 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|146
|106
|1,641
|631
|12
|15.5
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|10
|6
|163
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|15
|11
|88
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|8
|112
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|10
|8
|62
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|11
|10
|146
|1
|Week 12
|@Jets
|12
|9
|102
|1
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|7
|5
|157
|2
|Week 14
|Titans
|5
|4
|61
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|14
|9
|99
|0
