Tyreek Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Hill's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Hill has been targeted 146 times and has 106 catches for 1641 yards (15.5 per reception) and 12 TDs, plus five carries for 15 yards.

Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Dolphins have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Jaylen Waddle (DNP/ankle): 72 Rec; 1014 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Robby Anderson (DNP/concussion): 4 Rec; 126 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 146 106 1,641 631 12 15.5

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1 Week 13 @Commanders 7 5 157 2 Week 14 Titans 5 4 61 0 Week 16 Cowboys 14 9 99 0

