Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are conceding the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 193.9 per game.

Hill's 106 grabs are good enough for a team-high 1,641 yards (117.2 per game) and 12 TDs so far this season. He has been targeted on 146 occasions.

Hill vs. the Ravens

Hill vs the Ravens (since 2021): 2 GP / 102 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 102 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 193.9 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Ravens' defense is ranked first in the league with 15 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 94.5 (-115)

Hill Receiving Insights

Hill, in nine of 14 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has been targeted on 146 of his team's 501 passing attempts this season (29.1% target share).

He is averaging 11.2 yards per target (fourth in NFL play), racking up 1,641 yards on 146 passes thrown his way.

Hill has reeled in a TD pass in 10 of 14 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has scored 12 of his team's 53 offensive touchdowns this season (22.6%).

With 20 red zone targets, Hill has been on the receiving end of 31.7% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 12/24/2023 Week 16 14 TAR / 9 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 157 YDS / 2 TDs 2 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 10 REC / 146 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

