When the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens square off in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tyreek Hill get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hill will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Hill has 106 receptions (on 146 targets) for a team-best 1,641 yards (117.2 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 10 of 14 games this season, Hill has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

Tyreek Hill Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1 Week 13 @Commanders 7 5 157 2 Week 14 Titans 5 4 61 0 Week 16 Cowboys 14 9 99 0

Rep Tyreek Hill with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.