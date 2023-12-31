Tyreek Hill vs. the Ravens' Defense: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 17 action at M&T Bank Stadium, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will be up against the Baltimore Ravens defense and Geno Stone. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Miami receivers versus the Ravens' secondary.
Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens
|235.6
|16.8
|1
|17
|13.50
Tyreek Hill vs. Geno Stone Insights
Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense
- Tyreek Hill's 1,641 receiving yards (117.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 106 receptions on 146 targets with 12 touchdowns.
- Through the air, Miami has been sparked by its passing offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 275.1 passing yards per game. It ranks third in passing TDs (27).
- The Dolphins have been lifted by their offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 30.9 points per contest. They also rank first in total yards (411.5 per game).
- Miami, which is averaging 33.4 pass attempts per game, ranks 21st in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Dolphins have made 63 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 11th in the league. They throw the ball 42.6% of the time in the red zone.
Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense
- Geno Stone has a team-high six interceptions to go along with 58 tackles and eight passes defended.
- In the air, Baltimore has given up 2,908 passing yards, or 193.9 per game -- that's the sixth-lowest amount in the league.
- The Ravens are conceding 16.3 points per game, the fewest in the league.
- Baltimore has allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players this season.
- The Ravens have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Tyreek Hill vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats
|Tyreek Hill
|Geno Stone
|Rec. Targets
|146
|40
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|106
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.5
|26
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1641
|58
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|117.2
|3.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|631
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|20
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|12
|6
|Interceptions
