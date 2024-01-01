Bam Adebayo NBA Player Preview vs. the Clippers - January 1
Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
Now let's break down Adebayo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|22.0
|21.1
|Rebounds
|10.5
|10.2
|10.3
|Assists
|4.5
|4.0
|4.1
|PRA
|--
|36.2
|35.5
|PR
|--
|32.2
|31.4
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Clippers
- Adebayo has taken 15.7 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 12.6% and 13.7%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Adebayo's Heat average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.
- The Clippers are the 10th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.2 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Clippers are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.
- The Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.2 assists per game.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/2/2023
|37
|31
|13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|12/8/2022
|36
|31
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
