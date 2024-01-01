Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 30, Adebayo posted 28 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in a 117-109 loss versus the Jazz.

Now let's break down Adebayo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 21.1 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 10.3 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.1 PRA -- 36.2 35.5 PR -- 32.2 31.4



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Clippers

Adebayo has taken 15.7 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 12.6% and 13.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 10th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Clippers are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.2 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 37 31 13 1 0 1 1 12/8/2022 36 31 10 4 0 0 1

