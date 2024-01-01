In Los Angeles, California on Monday, January 1 at 10:30 PM ET, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (19-13) meet Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (19-12).

Heat vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC and BSSUN

BSSC and BSSUN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena

Bam Adebayo vs. Paul George Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Paul George Total Fantasy Pts 927.0 1078.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 42.1 37.2 Fantasy Rank 33 -

Bam Adebayo vs. Paul George Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 51.3% of his shots from the field.

The Heat's +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) while giving up 111.7 per contest (seventh in league).

Miami ranks 26th in the NBA at 41.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.2 its opponents average.

The Heat connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.5 (ninth in league) while its opponents average 13.7.

Paul George & the Clippers

George posts 22.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, making 45.0% of shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

The Clippers have a +137 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 116.6 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are allowing 112.2 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

Los Angeles averages 44.0 rebounds per game (15th in the league) while conceding 42.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

The Clippers knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.6 on average.

Los Angeles has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA play) while forcing 13.0 (17th in the league).

Bam Adebayo vs. Paul George Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Paul George Plus/Minus Per Game -0.4 5.8 Usage Percentage 28.0% 27.3% True Shooting Pct 58.0% 58.5% Total Rebound Pct 16.7% 8.9% Assist Pct 19.7% 17.9%

