On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) face the Miami Heat (19-13) at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSSUN.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSSUN

BSSC and BSSUN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game with a +137 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.6 points per game (11th in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per contest (10th in the league).

The Heat's +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) while giving up 111.7 per outing (seventh in league).

These two teams average a combined 229.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 223.9 points per game combined, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Miami has covered 15 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1800 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.