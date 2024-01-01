The Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) play the Miami Heat (19-13) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Heat vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -6.5 227.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 13 games this season that finished with a combined score over 227.5 points.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 225.0 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami has a 15-17-0 record against the spread this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs Clippers Additional Info

Heat vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 13 41.9% 116.6 229.9 112.2 223.9 229.3 Heat 13 40.6% 113.3 229.9 111.7 223.9 221.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

The Heat have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (10-7-0) than at home (5-10-0).

The Heat put up an average of 113.3 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.2 the Clippers allow to opponents.

Miami is 11-7 against the spread and 14-4 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Heat vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Heat and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 15-17 3-2 16-16 Clippers 15-16 6-6 13-18

Heat vs. Clippers Point Insights

Heat Clippers 113.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.6 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 11-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 14-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-5 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 13-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-8 18-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-5

