Heat vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) play the Miami Heat (19-13) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Heat vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-6.5
|227.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 13 games this season that finished with a combined score over 227.5 points.
- Miami's games this season have had an average of 225.0 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Miami has a 15-17-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.
- Miami has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat vs Clippers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|13
|41.9%
|116.6
|229.9
|112.2
|223.9
|229.3
|Heat
|13
|40.6%
|113.3
|229.9
|111.7
|223.9
|221.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Heat have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (10-7-0) than at home (5-10-0).
- The Heat put up an average of 113.3 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.2 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Miami is 11-7 against the spread and 14-4 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Heat vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|15-17
|3-2
|16-16
|Clippers
|15-16
|6-6
|13-18
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Heat
|Clippers
|113.3
|116.6
|20
|11
|11-7
|12-8
|14-4
|15-5
|111.7
|112.2
|7
|10
|13-12
|12-8
|18-7
|15-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.