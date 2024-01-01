The Miami Heat (19-13) will be monitoring four players on the injury report heading into a Monday, January 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Heat head into this game on the heels of a 117-109 loss to the Jazz on Saturday. Bam Adebayo put up 28 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for the Heat.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Back 10.0 2.7 3.0 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Soreness 9.4 3.7 4.1 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Ankle 11.0 5.1 2.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Hip), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and BSSUN

BSSC and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.