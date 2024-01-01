The Los Angeles Clippers (19-12) play the Miami Heat (19-13) on January 1, 2024.

Heat vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Clippers Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

Miami has put together a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.

The Heat's 113.3 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.2 the Clippers give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up more points per game at home (116.7) than on the road (110.2), but also concede more at home (116.5) than away (107.5).

This season the Heat are picking up more assists at home (26.5 per game) than away (25.6).

Heat Injuries