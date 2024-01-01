Sportsbooks have listed player props for Bam Adebayo and others when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSSUN

BSSC and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -118)

The 22.5-point prop total for Adebayo on Monday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.

His rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Adebayo averages four assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Get Adebayo gear at Fanatics!

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -172) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 16.5-point total set for Jaime Jaquez on Monday is 2.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

Jaquez has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (2.5).

Jaquez has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.