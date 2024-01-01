Jaime Jaquez and the rest of the Miami Heat will be facing off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 117-109 loss to the Jazz (his previous action) Jaquez produced nine points.

With prop bets available for Jaquez, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.7 16.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA -- 20.2 24 PR -- 17.6 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.0



Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Clippers

Jaquez has taken 10.4 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 12.2% and 13.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.0 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are 10th in the league, conceding 112.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Clippers have conceded 42.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.2 assists per contest.

The Clippers give up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.