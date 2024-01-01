LSU vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | ReliaQuest Bowl
The LSU Tigers are double-digit favorites (-10.5) in this season's ReliaQuest Bowl, where they will oppose the Wisconsin Badgers. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup.
LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|LSU (-10.5)
|55.5
|-385
|+300
LSU vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- LSU has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 5-1.
- Wisconsin is 5-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Badgers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
LSU & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
