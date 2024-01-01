Tyler Herro NBA Player Preview vs. the Clippers - January 1
Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
With prop bets in place for Herro, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Points
|24.5
|24.2
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.5
|Assists
|5.5
|4.4
|PRA
|--
|34.1
|PR
|--
|29.7
|3PM
|3.5
|3.3
Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Clippers
- Herro is responsible for taking 10.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.5 per game.
- Herro is averaging 7.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Herro's Heat average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.
- The Clippers concede 112.2 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.
- Giving up 42.5 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the seventh-ranked team in the league.
- The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.2 assists per game.
- Allowing 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.
Tyler Herro vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/2/2023
|39
|23
|7
|3
|5
|0
|1
|12/8/2022
|39
|19
|9
|3
|4
|0
|2
