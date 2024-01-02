Will Aaron Ekblad Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 2?
In the upcoming matchup against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Aaron Ekblad to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekblad stats and insights
- Ekblad has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Ekblad averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Ekblad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|20:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
