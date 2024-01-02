On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Aleksander Barkov Jr. going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

  • In 11 of 33 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • On the power play, Barkov has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
  • He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have five shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 4-1
12/29/2023 Rangers 3 0 3 20:28 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 19:04 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:08 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:06 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:42 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:23 Away W 5-2

Panthers vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

