In the upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Anton Lundell to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Coyotes?

Lundell stats and insights

Lundell has scored in two of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:41 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:03 Away W 5-1

Panthers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

