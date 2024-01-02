Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 2?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Brandon Montour going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Montour stats and insights
- Montour has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Montour has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 2.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Montour recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:19
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|20:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|24:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:46
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Away
|W 5-2
Panthers vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
