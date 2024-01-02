Tuesday's contest between the No. 15 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 79-73 based on our computer prediction, with Colorado State coming out on top. Game time is at 10:30 PM on January 2.

The game has no line set.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-5.8)

Colorado State (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.7

Colorado State is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to New Mexico's 8-3-0 ATS record. The Rams are 5-5-0 and the Lobos are 4-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Colorado State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams average 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (117th in college basketball). They have a +214 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.

Colorado State grabs 32.2 rebounds per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Colorado State connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) at a 38.8% rate (19th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make at a 31.4% rate.

The Rams' 112.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 194th in college basketball.

Colorado State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 9.9 (47th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game, with a +226 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.5 points per game (26th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per contest (97th in college basketball).

The 41.5 rebounds per game New Mexico accumulates rank 25th in college basketball, 6.1 more than the 35.4 its opponents record.

New Mexico connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (135th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.5% from deep.

New Mexico has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.5 per game (72nd in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (15th in college basketball).

