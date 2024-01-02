On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Eetu Luostarinen going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Luostarinen stats and insights

  • In six of 36 games this season, Luostarinen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Luostarinen has scored two goals on the power play.
  • He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 99 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Luostarinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:40 Home W 4-1
12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:36 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:01 Away W 5-2

Panthers vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

