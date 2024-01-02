Can we anticipate Evan Rodrigues lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

In five of 36 games this season, Rodrigues has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Rodrigues has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Rodrigues' shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:08 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:02 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-2

Panthers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

