Tuesday's contest between the No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) and the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) at FAU Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-65 and heavily favors Florida Atlantic to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 83, East Carolina 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-18.3)

Florida Atlantic (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Florida Atlantic has gone 9-4-0 against the spread, while East Carolina's ATS record this season is 5-7-0. The Owls have gone over the point total in seven games, while Pirates games have gone over six times. Florida Atlantic is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games, while East Carolina has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls have a +166 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.7 points per game. They're putting up 83.2 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball and are allowing 70.5 per outing to rank 164th in college basketball.

The 37.8 rebounds per game Florida Atlantic averages rank 130th in college basketball, and are 4.5 more than the 33.3 its opponents collect per outing.

Florida Atlantic makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (66th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from deep.

The Owls score 103.7 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball), while allowing 87.8 points per 100 possessions (137th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.6 per game (169th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (128th in college basketball).

