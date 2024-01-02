How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Pirates are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 131st.
- The 83.2 points per game the Owls record are 13.2 more points than the Pirates allow (70).
- Florida Atlantic is 9-1 when scoring more than 70 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged on the road (75.9).
- Defensively the Owls played better at home last year, giving up 64.2 points per game, compared to 67.5 in road games.
- Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% away from home.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 64-54
|MassMutual Center
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|W 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 72-68
|Alico Arena
|1/2/2024
|East Carolina
|-
|FAU Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
