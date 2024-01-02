The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2, 0-0 AAC) face the East Carolina Pirates (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Information

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandon Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Walker: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG East Carolina AVG East Carolina Rank
35th 83.5 Points Scored 74.5 193rd
110th 68.1 Points Allowed 68.7 129th
155th 37.3 Rebounds 36.7 179th
171st 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.8 63rd
80th 8.7 3pt Made 6.9 234th
63rd 15.9 Assists 12.6 247th
134th 11.3 Turnovers 10.4 69th

