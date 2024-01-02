The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2, 0-0 AAC) face the East Carolina Pirates (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Walker: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG East Carolina AVG East Carolina Rank 35th 83.5 Points Scored 74.5 193rd 110th 68.1 Points Allowed 68.7 129th 155th 37.3 Rebounds 36.7 179th 171st 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.8 63rd 80th 8.7 3pt Made 6.9 234th 63rd 15.9 Assists 12.6 247th 134th 11.3 Turnovers 10.4 69th

