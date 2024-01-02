In the upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Gustav Forsling to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

Forsling has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 99 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:11 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:41 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:42 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:09 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:01 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:32 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:08 Away W 5-2

Panthers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

