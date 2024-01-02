Will Kevin Stenlund Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 2?
Should you bet on Kevin Stenlund to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Stenlund stats and insights
- In six of 36 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Stenlund has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 99 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Stenlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 5-2
Panthers vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
