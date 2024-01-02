The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk included, will play the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:56 per game on the ice, is -2.

In five of 36 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 19 of 36 games this year, Tkachuk has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 15 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Tkachuk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 99 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 36 Games 2 27 Points 4 5 Goals 3 22 Assists 1

