Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 2?
When the Florida Panthers square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Niko Mikkola find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- Mikkola has scored in two of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
- Mikkola has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:23
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:42
|Away
|W 5-2
Panthers vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
