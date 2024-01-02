Panthers vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - January 2
Entering a matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2), the Florida Panthers (22-12-2) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 at Mullett Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonah Gadjovich
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Travis Boyd
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers Season Insights
- Florida ranks 21st in the league with 107 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- Their goal differential (+15) makes them ninth-best in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes have 108 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- Arizona's total of 99 goals given up (2.8 per game) is 10th-best in the league.
- Their +9 goal differential is 12th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panthers vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-160)
|Coyotes (+135)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.