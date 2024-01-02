Entering a matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2), the Florida Panthers (22-12-2) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 at Mullett Arena.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Illness

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body Travis Boyd C Out Upper Body

Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Panthers Season Insights

Florida ranks 21st in the league with 107 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Their goal differential (+15) makes them ninth-best in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes have 108 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the NHL.

Arizona's total of 99 goals given up (2.8 per game) is 10th-best in the league.

Their +9 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Panthers vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-160) Coyotes (+135) 6.5

