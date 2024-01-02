How to Watch the Panthers vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Having won four straight, the Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
The Panthers-Coyotes game can be watched on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to catch the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 92 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Panthers rank 21st in the league with 107 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|36
|23
|21
|44
|10
|17
|45.7%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|33
|11
|27
|38
|19
|29
|53.3%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|36
|18
|14
|32
|18
|15
|39%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|36
|5
|22
|27
|25
|18
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|36
|7
|17
|24
|12
|13
|50%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 99 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- With 108 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals over that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|35
|13
|18
|31
|17
|20
|43.3%
|Matias Maccelli
|35
|6
|21
|27
|27
|8
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|35
|10
|13
|23
|27
|34
|43.5%
|Lawson Crouse
|34
|16
|7
|23
|15
|12
|36.7%
|Alexander Kerfoot
|35
|4
|18
|22
|11
|15
|49.8%
