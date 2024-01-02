Having won four straight, the Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

The Panthers-Coyotes game can be watched on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to catch the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Panthers vs Coyotes Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 92 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Panthers rank 21st in the league with 107 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 36 23 21 44 10 17 45.7% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 33 11 27 38 19 29 53.3% Carter Verhaeghe 36 18 14 32 18 15 39% Matthew Tkachuk 36 5 22 27 25 18 42.9% Evan Rodrigues 36 7 17 24 12 13 50%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 99 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the NHL.

With 108 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that span.

Coyotes Key Players