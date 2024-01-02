Panthers vs. Coyotes: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) are the favorite when they go on the road against the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) on Tuesday, January 2. The Panthers are -160 on the moneyline to win over the Coyotes (+135) in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.
Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Panthers vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-160
|+135
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-156
|+130
|6.5
Panthers vs. Coyotes Betting Trends
- In 14 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- In the 25 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 17-8 in those games.
- This season the Coyotes have eight wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, Florida is 9-4 (winning 69.2% of the time).
- Arizona is 4-7 when it is underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|4-6
|2-8-0
|6.5
|2.70
|2.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|2.70
|2.30
|8
|25.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|5-5
|5-4-1
|6.2
|2.70
|2.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|2.70
|2.50
|5
|16.1%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|8
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-4
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
