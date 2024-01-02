The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) are the favorite when they go on the road against the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) on Tuesday, January 2. The Panthers are -160 on the moneyline to win over the Coyotes (+135) in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Panthers vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Panthers vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

In 14 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the 25 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 17-8 in those games.

This season the Coyotes have eight wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, Florida is 9-4 (winning 69.2% of the time).

Arizona is 4-7 when it is underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 2-8-0 6.5 2.70 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.70 2.30 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.2 2.70 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.70 2.50 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

