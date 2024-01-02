Panthers vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) will aim to prolong a four-game win streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) on the road on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.
Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-4-0 while scoring 27 goals against 23 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Panthers vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Coyotes 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+135)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Panthers vs Coyotes Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers are 22-12-2 overall and 2-2-4 in overtime matchups.
- In the 12 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-2-1 record (good for 19 points).
- In the five games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they finished 0-4-1.
- Florida has finished 2-1-1 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering five points).
- The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 23 games (20-3-0, 40 points).
- In the 12 games when Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 9-3-0 record (18 points).
- In the 28 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 15-11-2 (32 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 5-1-0 (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|22nd
|2.97
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|17th
|3rd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.83
|11th
|1st
|34
|Shots
|27.3
|30th
|3rd
|27
|Shots Allowed
|31
|21st
|18th
|20%
|Power Play %
|23.28%
|10th
|8th
|83.04%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.44%
|18th
Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
