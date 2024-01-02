The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) will aim to prolong a four-game win streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) on the road on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-4-0 while scoring 27 goals against 23 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Panthers vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Coyotes 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+135)

Coyotes (+135) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Panthers vs Coyotes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 22-12-2 overall and 2-2-4 in overtime matchups.

In the 12 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-2-1 record (good for 19 points).

In the five games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Florida has finished 2-1-1 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering five points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 23 games (20-3-0, 40 points).

In the 12 games when Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 9-3-0 record (18 points).

In the 28 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 15-11-2 (32 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 5-1-0 (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 3rd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.83 11th 1st 34 Shots 27.3 30th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 31 21st 18th 20% Power Play % 23.28% 10th 8th 83.04% Penalty Kill % 79.44% 18th

Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

