The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (44 points), via put up 23 goals and 21 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists).

Carter Verhaeghe has scored 18 goals and added 14 assists in 36 games for Florida.

In 10 games, Anthony Stolarz's record is 5-3-1. He has conceded 19 goals (2.05 goals against average) and has made 211 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Arizona's Keller has collected 18 assists and 13 goals in 35 games. That's good for 31 points.

With 27 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 21 assists through 35 games, Matias Maccelli is pivotal for Arizona's attack.

This season, Arizona's Lawson Crouse has 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a 6-7-2 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league). In 16 games, he has 414 saves, and has allowed 45 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Panthers vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 3rd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.83 11th 1st 34 Shots 27.3 30th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 31 21st 18th 20% Power Play % 23.28% 10th 8th 83.04% Penalty Kill % 79.44% 18th

