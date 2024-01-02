Panthers vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) hit the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS. The Panthers have won four straight games.
Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-160)
|Coyotes (+135)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 17 of their 25 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (68.0%).
- Florida is 9-4 (winning 69.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 17 of 36 games this season.
Panthers vs Coyotes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|107 (21st)
|Goals
|108 (20th)
|92 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|99 (10th)
|23 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (11th)
|19 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (15th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-4-0 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Florida hit the over twice.
- The Panthers have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 107 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Panthers are ranked fourth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 92 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +15 this season.
