The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) hit the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS. The Panthers have won four straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-160) Coyotes (+135) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 17 of their 25 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (68.0%).

Florida is 9-4 (winning 69.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 17 of 36 games this season.

Panthers vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Coyotes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 107 (21st) Goals 108 (20th) 92 (4th) Goals Allowed 99 (10th) 23 (14th) Power Play Goals 27 (11th) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-4-0 overall.

In its past 10 games, Florida hit the over twice.

The Panthers have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 107 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Panthers are ranked fourth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 92 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +15 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.