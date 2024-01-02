The Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Sam Reinhart, Clayton Keller and others in this outing.

Panthers vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Reinhart has been a major player for Florida this season, with 44 points in 36 games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 3

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 38 points (1.1 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 27 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 1

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Carter Verhaeghe has 18 goals and 14 assists for Florida.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 1 1 2 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 7

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Keller has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 18 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 31 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 12.7%.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Senators Dec. 19 1 0 1 3

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Matias Maccelli has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with six goals and 21 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 29 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 1 1 3

