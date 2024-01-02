Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 2?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bennett stats and insights
- Bennett has scored in six of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- Bennett's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 99 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Bennett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|14:37
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|15:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|W 5-2
Panthers vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
