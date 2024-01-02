The Florida Panthers, Sam Bennett included, will play the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Bennett against the Coyotes, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Bennett vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 13:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In six of 24 games this year, Bennett has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bennett has a point in eight games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

Bennett has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bennett's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Bennett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bennett Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 99 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 24 Games 2 12 Points 1 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.