Will Sam Reinhart find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

In 17 of 36 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

He has 10 goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Reinhart's shooting percentage is 25.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 99 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have five shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 22:12 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 19:03 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:41 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:29 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 4 0 4 19:50 Away W 5-2

Panthers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

