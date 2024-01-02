Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 2?
Will Sam Reinhart find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Reinhart stats and insights
- In 17 of 36 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- He has 10 goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Reinhart's shooting percentage is 25.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 99 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have five shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Reinhart recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|22:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|19:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|22:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|4
|0
|4
|19:50
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.