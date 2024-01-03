On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) heads into a home game against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (19-14) at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Bam Adebayo vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 969 1561 Fantasy Pts Per Game 42.1 50.4 Fantasy Rank 6 -

Bam Adebayo vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo gets the Heat 22 points, 10.4 boards and 4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.

The Heat have a +33 scoring differential, putting up 113 points per game (21st in league) and conceding 112 (eighth in NBA).

Miami is 26th in the NBA at 41.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.1 its opponents average.

The Heat connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) at a 38.8% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Miami has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth in NBA), 1.3 fewer than the 13.8 it forces (ninth in league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis averages 25.3 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists per game, making 55.2% of shots from the floor.

The Lakers score 114.2 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 114.7 (16th in the league) for a -17 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is recording 43.6 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to its opponents' 44.7 per outing.

The Lakers knock down 10.9 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.2 fewer than their opponents (14.1).

Los Angeles forces 13.1 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 13.4 (20th in NBA play).

Bam Adebayo vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game -0.9 0 Usage Percentage 28.2% 27.3% True Shooting Pct 57.4% 61.7% Total Rebound Pct 17.2% 18.9% Assist Pct 19.7% 14.8%

