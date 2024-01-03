Collier County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Collier County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golden Gate High School at Naples High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Naples, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barron Collier High School at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Immokalee High School at Lely High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.