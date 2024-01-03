Flagler County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Flagler County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Flagler County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flagler Palm Coast High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
