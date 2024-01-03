Wednesday's contest that pits the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of Florida State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 74, Georgia Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-2.3)

Florida State (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Florida State has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Georgia Tech, who is 6-6-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Seminoles are 7-4-0 and the Yellow Jackets are 4-8-0.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 158th in college basketball while giving up 73.8 per contest to rank 251st in college basketball) and have a +29 scoring differential overall.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Florida State averages rank 170th in college basketball. Its opponents record 37.8 per outing.

Florida State hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (199th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

The Seminoles average 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (264th in college basketball), and allow 88.6 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

Florida State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.1 per game (207th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.3 (21st in college basketball).

