The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

This season, the Seminoles have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have hit.

In games Florida State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Yellow Jackets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Seminoles sit at 170th.

The Seminoles record 76.2 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.1 the Yellow Jackets give up.

Florida State has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State put up 71.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.4.

Florida State averaged 6.4 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule