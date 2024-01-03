The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The over/under for the matchup is 142.5.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -3.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

In eight games this season, Florida State and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 total points.

Florida State's games this year have an average point total of 149.9, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Seminoles have compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread.

Georgia Tech's .500 ATS win percentage (6-6-0 ATS record) is higher than Florida State's .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 8 72.7% 76.2 147.9 73.8 144.9 152.2 Georgia Tech 6 50% 71.7 147.9 71.1 144.9 145.9

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

Florida State compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The 76.2 points per game the Seminoles score are 5.1 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (71.1).

Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-7-0 3-6 7-4-0 Georgia Tech 6-6-0 3-3 4-8-0

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Georgia Tech 5-11 Home Record 11-6 4-7 Away Record 3-9 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

