The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) clash with the Miami Heat (19-14) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Lakers matchup.

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Heat vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

Heat vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 114.2 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 114.7 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 113 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 112 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +33 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 226.7 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles is 15-19-0 ATS this season.

Miami has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyler Herro 23.5 -105 23.4 Bam Adebayo 22.5 -105 22.0 Jaime Jaquez 16.5 -110 13.7 Kyle Lowry 8.5 -110 9.3

Heat and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1500 - Lakers +2000 +1000 -

